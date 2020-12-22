Driver in serious condition after highway crash

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the Warrego Highway on Monday night.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the Warrego Highway on Monday night.

ONE person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash between two cars at an intersection of the Warrego Highway last night.

Paramedics responded to the accident just after 6pm on Monday at the Haigslea Amberley Rd intersection in Haigslea.

One person with chest and abdominal injuries was taken in a serious condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Another person with minor injuries declined transport to hospital.

Witnesses reported that one of the cars was on its roof and the other was heavily damaged.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.