A 61-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a car crash in Gatton.

The man, who was driving a hatchback on East Street yesterday evening, suffered head injuries when his car collided with a station wagon.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene at 6.42pm.

The man was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition but the other driver was uninjured.

No passengers were involved.

