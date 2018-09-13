Menu
TWO CAR CRASH: Two ambulances are on scene at a multi-vehicle accident in Tucki Tucki on Wednesday afternoon.
News

Driver has possible broken jaw after high speed crash

Alison Paterson
by
12th Sep 2018 4:09 PM

TWO vehicles have crashed leaving one driver with a possible broken jaw at around 3.40pm today at Tucki Tucki and one driver has been taken to hospital.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said two road ambulances are currently on scene at the Wyrallah Rd incident which he described as a "high speed crash."

"The multi-vehicle crash at Wyrallah Rd (between Wyrallah Ferry Rd and Bridge St) has two units on scene," he said,

"One driver is a 35-year-old woman who is concious and breathing but suffering from shock," he said.

"But the other driver, a 25-year-old-man who is also concious, breathing and suffering shock looks as though he may have a fractured jaw."

It is understood one driver has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital while other declined transport.

The spokesman said the road is currently blocked.

"The Rural Fire Service is also on scene," he said.

