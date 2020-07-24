Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Shaun Reina with his wife and three children.
Shaun Reina with his wife and three children.
Crime

Driver guilty of causing father’s death sentenced

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
24th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCKYER Valley driver has been sentenced in relation to a fatal crash that claimed the life of a popular Gatton father.

Just over a year since Shaun Reina’s death, court proceedings against a 20-year-old man concluded this week.

READ MORE: Driver involved in Lockyer fatal crash to be sentenced

Bronte Hamblin appeared in person at Gatton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, charged with one count of driving without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road, causing death or grievous bodily harm.

Represented by Toowoomba defence lawyer Brad Skuse, Hamblin entered a plea of guilty.

READ MORE: Family advocates campaign change after tragic road fatality

He was placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to perform 120 hours of community service.

Hamblin was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for a year.

Shaun Reina with his wife and three children.
Shaun Reina with his wife and three children.

Shaun Reina was 33 years old at the time of his death, and the father to three sons, Kyle, Liam and Noah.

On July 12 last year, he was on his way home from work when he was killed in a motorcycle accident at the corner of Gatton-Laidley Road and Eastern Drive.

READ MORE: Father speaks out: How road tragedy still impacts family

Shaun’s family launched the I See U campaign in an effort to raise driver awareness about motorbikes on the road.

His father, Michael Reina, told the Gatton Star last year he wanted the campaign to educate drivers.

“We want to get it out there to drivers of cars, trucks, to keep a look out for a motorcycle,” Michael said.

To follow the campaign on Facebook, click here.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

gatton magistrates court i see u shaun reina
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        premium_icon ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        News Queensland’s Deputy Police Commissioner has warned it’s likely that the state isn’t even halfway though its response to coronavirus.

        New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        premium_icon New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        News Health Minister, CHO on COVID latest

        How farmer is benefiting from using recycled water on crops

        premium_icon How farmer is benefiting from using recycled water on crops

        Rural It has resulted in wildlife returning to his property. Here’s how.

        REVEALED: Region's best hot chips as voted by you

        premium_icon REVEALED: Region's best hot chips as voted by you

        Opinion From a pool of 27 entries, here’s where to get the best hot chips