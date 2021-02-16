Driver going wrong way around roundabout was .216 drunk

A Yeppoon drink-driver caught driving the wrong way around a roundabout, was more than four times the legal limit.

Zachary Shannon Cossens, 21, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving and failing to drive on the left side of the road.

The court heard that at 12.20am on January 27, police saw a white Holden Commodore enter the roundabout at the intersection of Appleton Drive and Yeppoon Road.

The Commodore travelled around the roundabout on the wrong side of the road and when it exited onto Appleton Drive it continued on the wrong side.

Police intercepted the vehicle and asked Cossens why he was driving on the incorrect side.

Cossens told police he was unaware he was going the wrong way.

He subsequently returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.216.

Cossens told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale he made "a very emotional and regretful decision" to drive that night and added that he was "fully remorseful" for his actions.

The court heard Cossens had no similar offending on his history.

Ms Beckinsale fined him $1400 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

