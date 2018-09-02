Driver found 'wandering along road' after horrific crash
THE driver of a vehicle that was left in a mangled mess after a horrifying crash was found by emergency services "wandering along the road".
The man crashed the silver sedan on the Old Bruce Hwy at Federal about 6.25am today.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the crew dispatched to the crash found the driver a short distance from the scene walking away from the wreckage.
"They did first aid until an ambulance arrived a very short time later," he said.
Queensland Ambulance Service took the man, aged in his 20s, to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a minor head injury.