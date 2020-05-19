Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police Service are in attendance.
Queensland Police Service are in attendance.
Breaking

Driver flees crash after car rolls on its roof

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has done a runner after rolling their car on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

At 8.22am, police were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover at the corner of Monaco Dr and Svendsen Rd, Zilzie.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the vehicle was on its roof and the single occupant appeared to have fled the scene.

Paramedics and one fire crew were also in attendance.

Police are waiting for a tow truck to arrive to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

More to come.

single-vehicle rollover zilzie crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal
    • 19th May 2020 9:59 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Compassionate grounds’ rates cuts given to businesses

        premium_icon ‘Compassionate grounds’ rates cuts given to businesses

        Council News Councillors have taken into account tough times when dealing with requests for reduced rates in the region.

        Cafe owners ‘run off feet’ during first relaxed weekend

        premium_icon Cafe owners ‘run off feet’ during first relaxed weekend

        Business The 150km travel radius brought hordes of tourists to the region, and the rail...

        New quarry development off to a rocky start

        premium_icon New quarry development off to a rocky start

        Council News Negotiations continue about a quarry development planned for Coominya.

        NDIS funding helps young entrepreneur achieve his dream

        premium_icon NDIS funding helps young entrepreneur achieve his dream

        News Coffee barista defies odds to stay in the game