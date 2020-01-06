Driver discovers you should always open official mail

WARNING LETTER: A delivery driver has lost her licence after pleading guilty to driving while her licence was demerit point suspended.

A WOMAN who ignored a letter from Queensland Transport and Main Roads warning that her licence was suspended has learned to keep on top of life admin the hard way.

When Jessica Rose Ollier was pulled over for a random breath test, her reading was fine, but a licence check revealed she had been suspended after having accrued too many demerit points.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the 21-year-old had been driving on Eastern Drive, Gatton, at 2am on December 19 before being stopped by police.

In court, Collier pleaded guilty to driving while demerit point suspended.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Magistrate Kay Ryan that Ollier had said to police she “realised she received a letter from Queensland Transport but had not acted on it”.

In court, she attempted to apply for a work licence so she could continue to work as a delivery driver but was told she had missed her window.

“You should have read the letter and taken action because you may have been eligible to make that special hardship order – you have only 28 days to do it after you receive that letter,” Ms Ryan said.

Looking over Ollier’s history, Ms Ryan was taken aback.

“You’ve only got a short traffic history – it’s on one page but I see why you’ve lost your licence,” she said.

“You’ve got a thing about not wearing seatbelts.”

Ollier was suspended from driving for six months and fined $650.

Her conviction was not recorded.