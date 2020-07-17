Young man charged after crash at major intersection

Police have charged a 24-year-old Yandina man after a two-vehicle crash outside Kawana Shoppingworld on Thursday night.

UPDATE 6.45AM:

A 24-year-old man has been charged after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into another car outside Kawana Shoppingworld on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to the t-bone crash on the Nicklin Way and Point Cartwright intersection about 6.50pm.

A police spokesman said one car was turning right into the Point Cartwright at a green light when a Toyota Hilux heading south in the far-right lane allegedly came "flying through" the intersection and crashed into the front of the car.

It's understood the driver of the Hilux ran from the scene, but was stopped further down Nicklin Way.

The 24-year-old Yandina man was in police custody while being taken to hospital, and has since been charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on August 10.

EARLIER:

A driver is in police custody after appearing to be under the influence following a car crash on a major Sunshine Coast road on Thursday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Nicklin Way in front of Kawana Shoppingworld about 6.50pm.

One driver was injured in the T-bone collision, yet the other did not require assistance from paramedics.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one of the drivers had been detained at the scene after it appeared they were "under the influence".

She said no testing had been done yet to confirm whether this was the case.

The patient was in police custody while being transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.