Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.
Crime

Driver deliberately hit pedestrian, cops say

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:31 AM

Police have arrested a man for allegedly running over a pedestrian on purpose in Perth.

The driver of a Ford Falcon sedan, 32, was driving along Walter Rd West in Dianella when he allegedly started shouting at the pedestrian about 9pm on Thursday.

WA police say the pedestrian then crossed the road when the driver swerved to run him over.

CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the car driving towards the pedestrian. Picture: 9 News
CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the car driving towards the pedestrian. Picture: 9 News

 

The vehicle then drove away before stopping nearby on Shaftesbury Ave before the driver walked back towards the victim.

The pedestrian, 48, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by ambulance with shoulder and facial injuries.

The 32-year-old man from Noranda was charged with intent to cause bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on September 14.

Originally published as Driver deliberately hit pedestrian: cops

The footage shows the pedestrian being hit. Picture: 9 News
The footage shows the pedestrian being hit. Picture: 9 News
crime dangerous drivng police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’ve got kids’: Druggie mum slammed

        Premium Content ‘You’ve got kids’: Druggie mum slammed

        Crime A Lockyer woman has heard the scary truth of how her drug habit can impact the lives of her two children.

        How sport park upgrades will bring new competition to town

        Premium Content How sport park upgrades will bring new competition to town

        Sport A NEW pitch will boost all levels of competition at this sport park

        Investigation launched after serious farm injury

        Premium Content Investigation launched after serious farm injury

        Breaking Inspectors are investigating a Lockyer Valley farm

        Dad caught with 60 cannabis seeds ‘forgot’ he had them

        Premium Content Dad caught with 60 cannabis seeds ‘forgot’ he had them

        Crime A HIGH range drink driver has also been caught with cannabis seeds stashed in his...