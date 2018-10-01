Menu
Login
The driver, a man aged 47, was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver, a man aged 47, was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition. Contributed
News

Driver critically injured in car crash at Bowen

Luke Mortimer
by
1st Oct 2018 9:47 AM

A DRIVER has been critically injured in a car crash at Bowen on Sunday night.

Initial information suggests the 47-year-old man was travelling along Bootaloo Road about 5.45pm when his sedan left the roadway and crashed.

The 47-year-old driver suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Townsville Hospital, Queensland Police Service (QPS) said in a statement.

A passenger in the sedan was taken to Bowen Hospital with injuries which were described as not life threatening.

The QPS Forensic Crash Unit will continue to investigate the crash.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

bowen queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Scott keeps an eye on the past

    Scott keeps an eye on the past

    News Business award has been a boost for business and a vindication of their approach

    • 1st Oct 2018 12:55 PM
    Truck drivers celebrate those who paved the path

    Truck drivers celebrate those who paved the path

    News The convoy rolled into Gatton on Saturday.

    Thomson is ready to ride the American bulls

    Thomson is ready to ride the American bulls

    News Mount Walker's Ty Thomson is preparing to pursue his passion.

    Sunrise star to host big annual awards

    Sunrise star to host big annual awards

    News Council snares Edwina Bartholomew

    Local Partners