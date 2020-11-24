Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Father-of-four Brian Carter, 37, was killed in a crash at Parklands. Pictured is Brian and his wife Alana.
Father-of-four Brian Carter, 37, was killed in a crash at Parklands. Pictured is Brian and his wife Alana.
News

Driver charged over crash that killed dad-of-four

Felicity Ripper
23rd Nov 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 24th Nov 2020 5:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A driver has faced court over the car crash that killed father-of-four Brian Carter.

Police are alleging Rita Marilla Leon's inattention caused the head-on crash at Parklands on June 26.

The 47-year-old Yandina woman faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday and did not indicate how she would plead to one charge of driving without due care and attention causing death.

Defence lawyer Steven Brough said he needed to gather more information.

'Murder threats': Man charged over letter to Premier

The matter was adjourned to December 14 and Ms Leon was granted bail on her own undertaking.

Mr Carter, 37, is survived by wife Alana, and their four daughters.

Brian Carter and his wife Alana.
Brian Carter and his wife Alana.

He had left his North Arm home on motorbike and was riding along Nambour Connection Rd when tragedy struck in June.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

More Stories

brian carter court editors picks fatal car crash parklands traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Woman drives unlicensed, unregistered for almost 2 years

        Premium Content Woman drives unlicensed, unregistered for almost 2 years

        News THE Gatton court heard she’d never held a licence in her life. DETAILS HERE:

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education The most popular university offers are revealed as 2020 QLD students graduate

        Silly season road campaign: What cops will target

        Premium Content Silly season road campaign: What cops will target

        News Gatton police warn they’ll be out in force on the roads this holiday season