A woman will face court after several vehicles, including a police car were rammed and a police officer was injured during an incident at Sutherland.
Driver charged over car ramming

14th Sep 2018 8:05 AM

A WOMAN is set to face court after she allegedly caused chaos by ramming cars in a Sydney car park, including a police vehicle, and injuring a police officer with a pair of secateurs.

The 38-year-old sped around the Sutherland car park on Thursday afternoon and was ultimately stopped by police after an officer smashed her windows in an attempt to open her door and arrest her, NSW Police said.

The woman allegedly brandished a pair of secateurs, inflicting a minor cut on the officer, before being arrested and taken to hospital for assessment.

She was charged with two counts of predatory driving, assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty, and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.

The woman is due to face Sutherland Local Court today.

