Menu
Login
News

Driver busted five time over limit after bullride

Ebony Graveur
by
18th Sep 2019 5:11 AM

THE number of drink drivers nabbed after Mulga Bull Ride events continues to decline as police urge party goers to think before they get behind the wheel.

Laidley police were pleasantly surprised to find far fewer drink drivers after the Mulga Bull Ride than they did after the June event.

Four drink drivers and a single drug driver were charged compared to the 16 nabbed after the last bull ride.

Laidley Police Station Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said numbers had been decreasing during the past few events, with more than twenty traffic charges laid at the second last event.

"We seem to be having a positive effect and the really good thing about the event on Friday was there were a lot more families," Snr Sgt Draheim said.

"The event is quite well-run - unfortunately the licensee can't control everything outside the hotel like people's behaviours and if they drive home or not."

He said it was hard to tell the cause of the decline but noted only 700 visitors attended, compared with the nearly 2000 at the last Mulga Bull Ride.

"For the last two events they've only been licensed to trade until midnight, whereas previously they've traded until 4am," he said.

"There was also another event on in Jimboomba which coincided with the Mulga Bull Ride... We think that had an effect on numbers."

Though the majority of offenders were low range drink drivers, including a P plate driver who blew less than 0.05, one driver blew almost five times the legal limit.

With a fire ban in place, police had an additional hurdle to navigate as they patrolled the camp grounds.

"We did have one incident late in the evening where there was a camper who lit a fire," Snr Sgt Draheim said.

He said his team made efforts to patrol the drinking on the camp grounds earlier on than they did last time.

"We tried to curb people's consumption of liquor earlier in the evening," he said.

"It's what has traditionally caused us a bit of grief."

bull ride drink driving drug driving laidley police mulga bullride mulgowie police
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Wait times cut short with new CBD business

    Wait times cut short with new CBD business

    Business Hopefully I'll be able to expand, and open up more."

    UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

    UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

    News Crews are on scene at a bushfire burning in Woolshed

    MCG date for Lockyer Valley's rising aussie rules star

    MCG date for Lockyer Valley's rising aussie rules star

    Sport Caleb Back was the only Queenslander accepted

    Girl Hawks dominate grand final in maiden season

    Girl Hawks dominate grand final in maiden season

    Rugby League Two Junior Hawks teams made it to the grand finals