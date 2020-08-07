Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man in his 20s has lost his license after he was caught driving above the speed limit by 102km/hr on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Cade Mooney
A man in his 20s has lost his license after he was caught driving above the speed limit by 102km/hr on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Cade Mooney
Crime

Driver busted doing 202km/hr on Warrego Hwy

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
7th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SPEEDING driver in the Somerset region has set a new record at the expense of his license after he was spotted driving double the speed limit.

The driver, who is reportedly a man in his 20s, was speeding on the Warrego Highway through Haigslea at 202km/hr in a 100km/hr zone.

Marburg Acting Officer-in-charge Sergeant Luke Matthews said the man had been driving westbound on Wednesday, July 29, between 7pm and 9pm.

LOCAL NEWS: Police confront Somerset pair who ‘refused to isolate’

“The traffic officer was conducting traffic patrols on the highway doing speed enforcement and detected this driver,” Sgt Matthews said.

“It’s extremely dangerous to other motorists and himself.”

Sgt Matthews couldn’t confirm whether or not the driver was local to the region.

During his 12 years in the Queensland Police Service, Sgt Matthews said he had never seen anyone reach a speed even close to it.

“That’s the highest one I’ve heard of in my area,” he said.

“I’ve seen 150km/hr in a 100km/hr zone – and that person didn’t stop – but that’s the highest I’ve detected.”

LOCAL NEWS: Lockyer family of six awaiting Covid-19 test results

A driver who breaks the speed limit by more than 40km/hr is classified as the highest range and will cop the steepest penalty.

As this is the top category, it means the man will face the same sentence as he would if he had been travelling 60km/hr slower than he was.

He has lost his license for six months, accumulated 8 demerit points and will have to pay a $1245 fine.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

high range speeding marburg police warrego highway speedsters
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Premium Content $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Business More Queensland businesses will qualify to stay on JobKeeper life support beyond September thanks to a $15 billion expansion of the scheme, it can be revealed. Find out...

        Lockyer family of six awaiting COVID-19 test results

        Premium Content Lockyer family of six awaiting COVID-19 test results

        Health The family have all undergone coronavirus testing

        Cricket founder pulls up stumps for important family role

        Premium Content Cricket founder pulls up stumps for important family role

        Sport His love for cricket will always remain, but love for his wife is stronger.

        Mum-of-five haunted by old habit after giving up drugs

        Premium Content Mum-of-five haunted by old habit after giving up drugs

        Crime A Lockyer woman has had to explain herself after police raided her home.