Driver busted 100km over speed limit in rural town

A driver was caught flying through Coominya at 100km over the speed limit.

FROM insane speeds to petty thefts, it’s been another busy week for local police.

Speeding driver

A 26 year old male from Lowood was detected travelling at 163km/hr driving through Coominya.

He was issued a traffic infringement notice, flagged as a type two offender and will face a six-month licence suspension.

Armed robbery

A 26-year-old Lowood man was arrested by Ipswich CIB on several charges including armed robbery, attempted robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, assault and fraud offences after approaching three brothers at Fernvale last week. The offender produced a knife and stole their vehicle and property items including wallets and mobile phones.

Prompt investigation by Lowood officers and CIB secured CCTV footage and other evidence to locate and charge the offender the following day.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 11.

Public nuisance

A 29-year-old female from Toogoolawah has been issued a Notice to Appear in court in relation to a Public Nuisance offence at a Licensed Premises in Toogoolawah on Australia Day.

Unlawful entry

A 38-year-old male from Toogoolawah has been issued a notice to appear in court in relation to the unlawful entry of a licensed premises in Toogoolawah and theft of alcohol.

Cigarette theft

A 32-year-old male was arrested and charged by police in relation to an ongoing investigation into theft of cigarettes from a Toogoolawah service station in January.

This is the second arrest in relation to the incident.

Assault arrest

A 48-year-old woman from Rifle Range was charged by Lowood Police with two counts of serious assault after an incident in late 2019 when QAS officers attended her house to provide medical assistance.

On deciding that hospital treatment was needed, the woman threatened QAS officers with a knife, forcing them from her house.

The same woman was also charged with contravening her Domestic and Family Violence Protection Order in a separate incident earlier in 2019.

The offender was served a notice to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 18.

Unregistered vehicle

A 23-year-old female from Mount Hallen was intercepted driving in Esk.

Her vehicle was unregistered and uninsured and she was issued a number of traffic infringement notices.

Drink driving

A 44 year old Fernvale man was charged by Lowood Police for drink driving and driving while unlicensed.

He was served a notice to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Unregistered, uninsured

A 25-year-old male from Lowood was issued a notice to appear for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle with false plates.

The charges relate to an investigation into dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and evade police offence at Toogoolawah in November 2019.

Drunk driver

A 63-year-old male was intercepted driving in Esk.

He provided a positive roadside alcohol reading and was transported to Lowood Station where he provided a reading of 0.260%.

His licence was immediately suspended and he was issued a notice to appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on Friday, March 20.