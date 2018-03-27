Menu
Login
News

Drive-by shooting in suburban Toowoomba street

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO

UPDATE: FATHER TELLS OF LUCKY ESCAPE AFTER DRIVE-BY SHOOTING.

DETECTIVES are investigating a drive-by shooting in Toowoomba on Saturday night. 

Police said about 7pm on Saturday, three shots were discharged into a home on Seppelt Street, Wilsonton Heights, by a person in a vehicle, damaging a window. 

Four people who were home at the time of the incident were not physically injured. 

The vehicle then drove away from the scene and was last seen travelling along Duncan Street. 

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  drive-by editors picks shooting shots toowoomba crime toowoomba list toowoomba police wilsonton heights

Toowoomba Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Local Partners