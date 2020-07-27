Drink driving tradie ordered to install ignition interlock

A Lockyer Valley man has been ordered to install an alcohol ignition interlock into his car after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

THE day he lost his job, a Lockyer Valley tradie drank a little too much before heading home for the night.

The fly-in-fly-out worker, who had been working at a site in Charters Towers, was driving on Mosman Street, in Charters Towers, when police pulled him over for a random breath test.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Wade Anthony Halley had been drink driving with a 0.099 reading on February 7 at 10.30pm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told the court Halley had a previous count of drink driving on his record.

Halley told Magistrate Damien Carroll he had been made redundant that day, due to coronavirus and that he had been trying to sell his Lockyer Valley house.

“We were working in a site sourced by China,” Halley said.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while over the general alcohol limit.

Mr Carroll disqualified Halley from driving for three months and ordered he pay a $500 fine.

He noted Halley’s previous drink drive offence and ordered he install an alcohol ignition interlock into his car and any other vehicle he would need to drive in the next year.

“What that means is, before you can drive a car again, any car that you drive has to be fitted with a device at your expense for 12 months,” Mr Carroll said.

A conviction was recorded.

