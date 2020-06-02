Drink driving mum busted in Maccas drive through

A BOOZED up mum with a craving for fast food was caught at close to three times the limit after she was busted chowing down on some fries.

Natasha Jane Saville, 43, fronted Caloundra Magistrates Court via telephone this morning and pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving.

Sergeant Phillip Stephens told the court that on May 15 at 3.15am, police observed her stationary in her vehicle in the McDonald’s drive through at Currimundi.

The court heard Saville was eating chips with her car still running and blocking traffic and upon further investigation appeared glassy eyed, with slurred speech and slowed reactions.

After questioning whether she had consumed any alcohol that night, she replied that she had drunk three glasses of wine.

She was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.148.

Saville’s lawyer, Justin Craven, told the court that the mum of a 7-year-old daughter had been invited to a bonfire that night and while she originally had plans to stay the night, she woke up in a spare bed feeling restless and decided to drive home.

The court heard she was at the last window of McDonalds’ enjoying a fry when she was intercepted by police.

Saville believed she would not have been over the general alcohol limit.

Mr Craven said Saville, who worked as a brand influencer and had a mobile spray tanning business, had an unremarkable traffic history and requested for a conviction not to be recorded.

“She is extremely remorseful to have driven on this occasion,” Mr Craven said.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin was not impressed by the substantial reading.

“You are just short of a major drink driving offence,” she said.

“It’s not surprising you didn’t think you would have been over the limit,” she said.

“People’s judgments about whether they are OK to drive are heavily affected when they have alcohol in their systems.”

Saville was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for five months.

A conviction was recorded.