Drink drivers continue to shock police with disdain for law

NOT ON: Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim was shocked by a high range drink driver last month. Dominic Elsome

THEFTS and drink-drivers have kept Laidley Police busy in the past month.

A string of thefts of irrigation equipment in the Glenore Grove area has left farmers out of pocket, and Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim called for the public's assistance in solving the case.

"Any members of the public in that area - if they have any information or have seen anything suspicious, particularly after-hours where they've seen people with irrigation equipment, that information would be appreciated,” Sen Sgt Draheim said.

As always, the roads have kept police busy, with many drink drivers caught after last month's Mulga Bullride.

While crowd behaviour overall was positive, and drink drivers were down on previous events, police still caught 16 drink drivers and two drug drivers.

Sen Sgt Draheim was disappointed by the results.

"That's still disturbing, and the attitudes of people is what the problem appears to be,” he said.

Police reported most of those caught were not surprised when they blew over the limit.

"We had more police on the roads in the morning than what we've had previously, the party goers knew the police were around yet they still chose to drive,” he said.

"It shows a total disregard for the law and a disregard for people's safety in general.”

Of significant concern to police was a separate incident last month when a driver was detected in the Forest Hill area with a blood-alcohol content of 0.313 per cent - more than six times the legal limit.

Sen Sgt Draheim was shocked by the reading.

"It's unbelievable - I personally have never caught someone that high, and it is very unusual to get someone that high,” he said.

"They are just a danger to everyone on the road.”

The information that lead to police intercepting the vehicle came from a tip-off from the public.

Sen Sgt Draheim said the information could have saved a life.