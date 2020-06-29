Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DRINK DRIVE: A drink driver has been disqualified for six months.
DRINK DRIVE: A drink driver has been disqualified for six months.
Crime

Drink-driver with shocking reading lucky to escape injury

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jun 2020 1:41 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRINK-DRIVER has been told by a magistrate she was fortunate she did not significantly injure herself or anyone else.

Alexandria Whale, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard the Maroochydore woman crashed into a table drain, and after the crash injured herself.

She was located and provided medical assistance and smelt strongly of alcohol, had glassy red eyes and was slurring her speech.

The court heard she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.174.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had been pressured into drinking that night and eventually succumbed.

Whale told the court she had since been on a full alcohol detox which had been successful and she no longer drank alcohol.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told her she was "fortunate" she didn't significantly injure herself or anyone else.

She was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

More Stories

crime queensland crime drink drivers gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New subdivision to bring 84 new homes to highway town

        premium_icon New subdivision to bring 84 new homes to highway town

        Council News Two development applications were approved by the Somerset Regional Council this week.

        Liquid spills onto busy highway during car crash

        premium_icon Liquid spills onto busy highway during car crash

        News Police are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident

        Cops intensify search for car that killed young mum

        premium_icon Cops intensify search for car that killed young mum

        Crime Police have investigated every type of car to try to find the vehicle that killed a...

        Woman's arm broken in highway rollover

        premium_icon Woman's arm broken in highway rollover

        News Police investigate cause of morning crash that caused major delays