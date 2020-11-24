Drink driver never held drivers licence, court heard

A Lockyer Valley man has been busted driving unlicenced when drunk. Picture: iSTOCK

A Lockyer Valley man has been busted driving unlicenced when drunk. Picture: iSTOCK

A LOCKYER Valley man with a “pretty unremarkable” history has been busted having never held a drivers licence, and drunk.

Jason Craig Norwood was intercepted by police on Redbank Creek Road on September 9, where he was found to be driving unlicenced and drunk.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the court that Norwood was intercepted by police and checks revealed he was not licensed.

“He had never held a drivers licence,” Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

Norwood was taken to the Gatton police station where he blew a reading of 0.139.

Norwood, who represented himself, said he cared for his mother full-time, who was living with cancer, and was on centerlink payments.

Magistrate Graham Lee said Norwood’s traffic history was “unremarkable”.

“You have a criminal history going on two pages, with the last entry in September for a related matter,” Mr Lee said.

Norwood pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while over the middle alcohol limit and driving a vehicle without a licence.

Norwood said he would not be going back on the road until he got a licence.

He was convicted and fined $1200, which was referred to SPER.

Norwood was disqualified from driving for three months for driving unlicenced, and a further seven months for drink driving.