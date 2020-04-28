Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Drink driver cops big fine after speeding intercept

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
28th Apr 2020 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been given a large fine and lengthy licence disqualification after a speeding intercept also found him with a high-range blood-alcohol concentration.

Arun Sasidharan pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Sasidharan was intercepted about 10pm on April 13.

Police were conducting speed patrols on Walker St when Sasidharan drove past over the speed limit.

An officer on a police motorbike attempted to intercept Sasidharan.

When the officer came alongside Sasidharan he finally pulled over.

When police noticed Sasidharan had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol he was asked to participate in a roadside breath test.

On numerous occasions he failed to provide a specimen of breath before eventually returning a reading of 0.317 once transported to the Bundaberg Police Station.

The court heard Sasidharan was picking his wife up from work that night and that she did not have a licence of her own.

Sen Const Bland said he had drunk port prior to being intercepted.

She said the reading was "extremely high".

"He placed his wife and young child, who were in the car, and the public in danger," she said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Sasidharan's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

"This is a very serious example of drink driving," he said.

Sasidharan was fined $2700 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 21 months.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Online classes keep tiny dancers on their toes

        premium_icon Online classes keep tiny dancers on their toes

        Community A Gatton dance school has moved classes online.

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has had no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours

        Qld man wins retrial over road-rage death

        premium_icon Qld man wins retrial over road-rage death

        Crime The man convicted of murdering a German backpacker will be re-tried

        What Plainland’s newest principal has in store for school

        premium_icon What Plainland’s newest principal has in store for school

        News Sophia College Principal Narelle Dobson calls herself a lifelong learner.