Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Traffic, night, road, driving, car, generic
Traffic, night, road, driving, car, generic
News

Drink driver caught when car came to ‘screeching halt’

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE that came to a "screeching halt" in a parking lot caught the attention of nearby police and a breath test landed the driver in court.

Graeme Kenneth Rawlinson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving while over the middle alcohol limit and driving without a licence, demerit point suspended.

The court was told police noticed Rawlinson's vehicle about 7.15pm on November 8 driving along Harvey Rd at Clinton. Officers saw Rawlinson come to a "screeching halt" and turn into a carpark. The vehicle had no rear lights.

Officers approached Rawlinson and required a roadside breath test. He returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .130 per cent.

Police checks of Rawlinson's licence found he had been demerit point suspended.

Rawlinson told police he was unaware of the suspension and that he had been drinking at the Harvey Road Tavern and not eaten.

He believed he would be ok to drive and was "surprised" by his reading.

The court was told the 49-worked various jobs including rigger and dogger and trades assistant.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a $1050 fine and disqualified Rawlinson from driving for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents gather for touching tribute after teen's death

        premium_icon Residents gather for touching tribute after teen's death

        News HUNDREDS of balloons dotted the sky in Highfields on Tuesday, as residents paid tribute to Mac Allen. Another event is to be held in his honour this weekend.

        Fireys’ big wait for ‘thousands’ of crucial masks

        premium_icon Fireys’ big wait for ‘thousands’ of crucial masks

        News Firefighters still waiting for ‘thousands’ of respiratory masks

        Vegetable prices expected to rise by up to 50 per cent

        premium_icon Vegetable prices expected to rise by up to 50 per cent

        News One of the Lockyer Valley’s biggest vegetable producers is just one of many that...

        A divine gig to help our brave fireys

        premium_icon A divine gig to help our brave fireys

        News An Array of beautiful and classical pieces will ring out of an Ipswich church next...