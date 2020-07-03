Menu
Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said Gatton Police had brought back static RBT stations.
Crime

Drink driver arrested as Gatton cops bring back static RBT

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
AFTER testing hundreds of drivers for drink driving at a static roadside breath testing station, Gatton Police found just one motorist breaking the law.

A 53-year-old Gatton man was caught driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of .108 when he was tested at a static RBT station on Saturday.

Due to coronavirus and the risk of spreading the disease, Queensland Police had suspended static RBTs and increased random breath testing.

From late March, stations statewide resumed static roadside breath and drug testing.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said the method was back in business at his station.

Last week, the station reintroduced the testing method and processed 350 drivers at a site on Eastern Drive, opposite the caravan park.

“We never stopped doing breath testing but those static sites where we would do bulk random breath testing, where most cars are pulled over – we are doing those again,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

“Sometimes you get a few (people drink driving) and sometimes you don’t but it really demonstrates that most people don’t drink drive.”

He said static testing stations would be conducted on roadsides more often but weren’t always scheduled in advance.

“Sometimes they’re planned and sometimes, when we have available crew, we do them more ad hoc,” he said.

“It isn’t necessarily a scheduled thing.”

He said his station had been careful about rolling out static RBTs safely.

“We have sought professional advice to make sure it is safe in regards to COVID-19,” he said.

