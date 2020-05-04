Drifting smoke expected during day-long controlled burn

Lake Dyer and Bill Gunn Dam, near Laidley in the Lockyer Valley.

TRAVELLERS near Lake Dyer tomorrow are warned to be careful of smoke haze during the day, with controlled burns set to take place around the dam.

With local fire services already recommending property owners begin preparations for fire season, Seqwater is carrying out a series of burn-offs at various dams.

The burn at Lake Dyer will focus on and around the Bill Gunn Dam area, and is planned to begin from 9am.

Burning activities will last most of the day, though this may be affected by weather and other factors at the time.

Map of Seqwater's planned controlled burns at Lake Dyer on May 5.

Seqwater advises that the burn is likely to produce reasonable amounts of smoke that may drift into surrounding areas, and could linger for several days depending on wind and weather.

Residents local to Lake Dyer have already been informed, and visitors are asked to remain vigilant, drive cautiously and follow the directions of staff and traffic control signage in the area.

Those with a respiratory condition are urged to be especially careful.

Planned burns help reduce fuel loads, such as grasses and dense undergrowth, thus lessening the risk posed by bushfires in the area.

The burns are planned out in conjunction with QFES and other key agencies, and conducted using an appropriate burn permit.

Somerset Dam is also listed as one of the areas where burns will be taking place in the near future.

Possible dates for the burn have not been revealed, but those living nearby will be notified by letterbox drop, and notifications will also be shared to social media on or shortly before the day of the burn.

