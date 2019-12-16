Menu
Top Town Proud decorator Michelle Varley created a dress out of Gatton Star newspapers as part of her display.
News

Dress made of newspapers captures window shoppers’ attention

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
16th Dec 2019 12:03 PM
A DAZZLING dress made entirely of Gatton Star newspapers has secured a business first place in the 2019 Town Proud decoration competition.

The dress was the centrepiece of the display at Mrs V’s Drapery in Lowood.

The shop’s front windows featured a black-and-white themed display embracing the Town Proud message of ‘shop local’.

In addition to the dress and the regular Town Proud posters and banners, owner Michelle Varley also created book art using books donated by the Blue Nurses shop across the road from her store.

“I’ve taken part in Town Proud since it started. I think it’s a really good way to basically reward your customers for shopping local with you, and everyone seems to like taking part,” Mrs Varley said.

“This year we had to pull out all of the stops. I went in with determination to win. I wanted to make it pretty, make it interesting.”

The dress has certainly been successful in attracting attention, bringing in plenty of feedback and commentary, from both men and women.

“Nine hours it took me to make the dress,” Mrs Varley said.

“It was an exciting challenge to come up with something unique to put in the window.”

The dress took nine hours to make.
She said she hasn’t decided what to do with the dress yet, but was planning to keep it for the time being.

“I’ll probably bring it into the shop for a while, until after Christmas,” she said.

“It’s deflated somewhat since I first made it. It’s very harsh sun that comes in through that window.”

She also hasn’t decided what her entry will be for next year’s Town Proud competition.

Mrs V’s Drapery offers a variety of clothing, apparel, and other general items, and has been in business for nine-and-a-half years.

The shop site itself has been home to businesses since 1946.

Mrs Varley said the prize she’d won would help her keep the business going for many years to come.

“I was excited when they rang me,” she said.

“The prize that we won is massive for a small business, absolutely massive.”

