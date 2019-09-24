Dreamworld stage to showcase Gatton's upcoming dancers

ON POINTE: Gatton's Starlite Dancers AJ Gscheidle, Matilda Meagher, Amber R, Isabelle Latter and Zaya Stubbs.

ON POINTE: Gatton's Starlite Dancers AJ Gscheidle, Matilda Meagher, Amber R, Isabelle Latter and Zaya Stubbs. ALI KUCHEL

A GROUP of young aspiring dancers will showcase their talent in the big smoke thanks to a dancing partnership with Dreamword.

The Starlite Dancers troupe will take centre stage at the Julian Arena for a celebration show.

Dance instructor Shandell Reisenleiter said the dance group was invited back to the stage following its inaugural performance last year.

Sixteen dancers will take to the stage, ranging from five years to 20, and will perform a series of dances from jazz to hip-hop and musical theatre.

The show will entertain the crowd for about 20 minutes.

"I'm thrilled with giving students the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience in an amphitheater musical theatre show at a theme park," Shandell said.

"Our Starlite Dancers are experienced in performing after supporting local events all year and it's exciting to take our dancers to the Coast as a highlight to our dance studio."

Gatton Starlite Dancers Dreamworld dance troupe. ALI KUCHEL

It will be Amber Reisenleiter's second performance at Dreamworkd on September 26.

"It's a little bit nerve wracking, but I really enjoy the performing because it will also encourage other people to dance," she said.

"We're a smaller town, and we're performing in a bigger venue."

Amber, 11, has been dancing since she was three, and said her favourite style was hip-hop or lyrical.

"I mostly enjoy hip hop, you can really express your feelings - you can look a bit sassy in hip hop," she said.

"There can be really firm and sharp parts, then gentle and slow movements.

"My second favourite is lyrical, it can be really emotional and you can put facial expressions into it."