Dreamworld had concerns about deadly ride

Roozi Araghi, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Cindy Low were killed by the ride in 2016. Picture: Supplied

THE long-awaited inquest into the deaths of four people at Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld has begun.

Cindy Low, 42, Kate Goodchild, 32, her brother Luke Dorsett, 35, and his partner Roozi Araghi, 38, lost their lives on the Thunder River Rapids Ride in October 2016.

The four ride passengers were killed instantly from compressive and crushing injuries when they were caught in a malfunctioning mechanism on what was billed as a tame family friendly attraction.

Ms Goodchild's 12-year-old daughter and Ms Low's 10-year-old son were on the raft that flipped at the end of the ride, but survived.

An internal staff email from 2001 has been shown in court, detailing Dreamworld's fears about the 30-year-old ride.

"I shudder when I think if there had been guests on the ride," a staff member said via email at the time, the inquest heard.

Queen's Counsel Ken Fleming told the court this morning the four tragic deaths were "sadly … both violent and unnatural".

The two main investigating police officers, Detective Inspector Mark Thompson and principal investigator Detective Sergeant Nicola Brown, are set to give their versions of events on Monday.

Over 50 witnesses are listed for the first two weeks of the inquest, which will examine how the event unfolded on the day and the response.

Dreamworld to tear down killer ride: Dreamworld have begun demolition of the Thunder River Rapids ride.

The families have sought answers and relatives of Ms Low have said how they hoped the probe would prevent others from suffering "such enormous heartbreak".

Dreamworld suffered steep falls in visitor numbers following the fatal accident and the park's subsequent 45-day shutdown.

Before Monday's inquest, several hearings were held and attended by lawyers for the four victims, Dreamworld chief executive Craig Davidson, Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure and the Office of Industrial Relations.

Dreamworld CEO Craig Davidson (centre) arriving at the pre-inquest hearing in April. Picture: Glenn Hunt

At a conference in April at the Brisbane Coroners Court, it was suggested the inquest be held in two parts.

Coroner James McDougall last month ordered the list of witnesses needed to attend the inquest be finalised by June 1.

Final evidence submissions were to be made by June 8.