Dreamworld faces massive payout

DREAMWORLD could face a history-making compensation payout for the devastated families in the Thunder River Rapids tragedy - as well as the park guests and staff who witnessed it.

In what has the potential to be the country's largest ever compensation payout over the fatal ride malfunction which killed four people in 2016, the theme park's possible lawsuits could run into the millions.

Distraught relatives have laid the blame for their loved ones' deaths solely on the Gold Coast theme park.

In a dramatic conclusion to the first week of an inquest into the deaths of Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi, relatives of two victims spoke of how the event has "throttled" their family.

Lawyers said Dreamworld could not only be sued by the families but also by traumatised patrons and staff because it breached its duty of care.

Both Roger Singh, national special counsel with Shine Lawyers, and Bill Potts from Potts Lawyers, told media they would expect the claims to run into the many millions.

"Damages do not bring back human life but they are a method by which Dreamworld and a number of organisations, can be effectively taught that this type of negligence causing death cannot be allowed to occur," Mr Potts told Nine News.

Kim Dorsett, mother of siblings Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorset, leaving the inquest at the Southport Courthouse on the Gold Coast on Friday. Glenn Hunt/AAP

In a statement released to media through their barrister Steven Whybrow on Friday, Shane Goodchild, the father of Ms Goodchild and Mr Dorsett, and Dave Turner, Ms Goodchild's husband, expressed their anger at the tourist attraction.

"We are tired and devastated and horrified by the evidence that has come out this week," the statement said.

"We hold Dreamworld totally responsible for this tragic event that could have so easily been avoided. It has throttled our family."

Mr Turner and Mr Goodchild were among several relatives to attend the first five days of the inquest during which it was revealed the 30-year-old ride malfunctioned twice before the fatal incident on October 25, 2016.

The four holiday-makers died when a raft they were travelling in collided with another raft stranded on a conveyor belt when a water pump failed and the water levels in the attraction dropped significantly.

Ms Goodchild's 12-year-old daughter and Ms Low's 10-year-old son survived the tragedy.

Dreamworld chief executive Craig Davidson said the park was "truly sorry" for the tragedy.

"We understand that this has been a harrowing week for them and that they are devastated and horrified," Mr Davidson said in a statement.

"We share those feelings. We are truly sorry this happened.

Dreamworld ride operator Chloe Brix arriving at the inquest on Friday. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

"It is our aim to assist the coroner as best we can to help understand how this tragedy occurred, and what we can do to ensure it never happens again."

On Friday an engineer who worked on the ride that day told the inquest he had mistakenly believed it was park policy to shut down a ride after three malfunctions in a 24-hour period.

The Dreamworld breakdown procedure states a ride should be shut down until given the all-clear by an engineering supervisor after two malfunctions inside 24 hours.

"Prior to that day I had a different understanding on how to proceed with a breakdown," engineer Matthew Robertson told the inquest.

"On the third breakdown I was to advise a supervisor and not progress further."

The inquest also heard an incident in November 2014 similar to the fatal one had resulted in a staff member being dismissed.

Dreamworld employee Chloe Brix was questioned about the termination by Mr Whybrow, saying she only knew it related to a "safety issue" due to "gossip" among staff.

No one was harmed in the 2014 incident.

Mr Singh said family members could claim losses as well as damages for nervous shock and that patrons and staff who witnessed the tragedy could also potentially make sizeable claims for psychological injuries, including post-traumatic stress.

But Mr Singh said time limits on compensation claims meant they normally had to be lodged within three years of an incident.

The inquest resumes on Monday with more Dreamworld staff expected to give evidence.

Among the witnesses expected to give evidence this week are senior staff who trained ride operators, as well as the engineers who were supposed to ensure all rides are safe.

The inquest will then adjourn on Friday, with the final two weeks to be heard later in the year.