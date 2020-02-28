Dream homes unfinished, $1.9m debt as builder goes bust

The liquidator of a failed building company is investigating what went wrong as homes remain unfinished and creditors owed $1.9m.

HOMES remain unfinished and dozens of creditors are $1.9 million out of pocket several months after a specialised Queensland builder collapsed into liquidation.

An order to wind up Nut Butter Wine Pty Ltd, trading as Onebuild Projects, was lodged in September by the Australian Taxation Office.

Onebuild, which promoted itself as a professional and specialised residential building company, offered turnkey house and land packages.

A financial report on the company reveals $1.9 million is owed to 75 creditors and eight claims are with the state's building watchdog relating to its work.

Creditors include Langs Building Supplies ($149,615), Ringwood and Ply ($44,903) and Acumen Kitchens ($34,644).

Investigations by McGrath Nicol partner Anthony Connelly note many of Onebuild's liabilities relate to outstanding trade creditors, customer claims for unfinished or defective work and outstanding tax.

The financial report notes the company's assets, equity in a motor vehicle, totals $3465.

Director Rhys Auliff could not be reached for comment.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission is aware of several claims for unfinished work.

"The QBCC can confirm there are four defective and four non-completion claims under investigation," a spokesman said.

"Queenslanders can have confidence Australia's only first-resort home warranty scheme may cover claims for up to six years and six months.

"As the assessment process is still underway, any potential insurance payout are yet to be determined."

McGrath Nicol Partner Anthony Connelly has been appointed liquidator to the company.

He said there were a number of items in its history he was "continuing to explore".

"If anybody has any claims we'd like to hear from them," he said.

This month creditors agreed to destroy the books of the company to minimise storage costs and maximise available money.

Mr Connelly encouraged anyone with information to contact his office on 3333 9828.