Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast.
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast. Contributed
Crime

Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Nov 2020 5:25 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged following a police operation on the North Coast yesterday.

Just before 4pm, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended a unit on Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads, after concerns were raised for the welfare of an occupant.

When police arrived, a man, armed with a knife, made verbal threats towards officers.

A perimeter was established, with specialist resources attending to assist.

About 10pm, police forced entry to the home and arrested the occupant, a 50-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with common assault (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), destroy or damage property, and use offensive weapon to prevent police investigation.

Police will allege in court that the man threatened and assaulted a 76-year-old woman, known to him earlier the same day.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

editors picks stand off tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed, woman flown to hospital after D’Aguilar rollover

        Premium Content Man killed, woman flown to hospital after D’Aguilar rollover

        Breaking A man was killed and a woman airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after a crash on the D’Aguilar Highway this morning.

        Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        Premium Content Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        News Queensland border restrictions: Police reveal new changes to border pass...

        Locals flock to Mulgowie Markets

        Premium Content Locals flock to Mulgowie Markets

        News The Mulgowie Markets on Saturday gave residents the opportunity to buy local before...

        Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.