Offbeat

Dramatic rescue of child from under train

by Ally Foster
24th Feb 2020 6:08 PM

 

Three passengers have been filmed jumping onto the tracks at a Sydney train station to rescue a toddler that had fallen off the platform this morning.

It is understood the young girl was with her mother at Wolli Creek Station at about 9.15am when the incident occurred.

The mum had put her daughter inside the train and as she was attempting to bring the pram on board the young girl stepped out and fell between the train and platform.

The train guard immediately alerted the driver and warned them not to move the train.

Footage taken by Joseph Mourtada shared by the ABC captured the moment three men jumped off the platform in an effort to retrieve the young girl.

Three passengers jumped onto the tracks to help rescue the girl. Picture: Joseph Mourtada/ABC
The mum revealed it was her daughter’s first time on a train. Picture: Joseph Mourtada/ABC
The toddler had crawled under the train to the other side.

The mum could be seen holding onto a pram in tears as the other commuters directed the men where to go.

"It's OK! They've got her," one commuter told the mum.

Other people reassured the women that her daughter was "fine" as one of the men carried her to the end of the platform.

The mum told one of the train staff that it was the first time her daughter had been on the train and she "freaked out" as they were boarding.

She said the girl tried to "fling herself back off the train", resulting in her falling onto the tracks.

As the pair were reunited the mother said it would likely be their last train trip "for a while".

The pair were quickly reunited. Picture: Joseph Mourtada/ABC
The child was checked by a Sydney Trains paramedic and was found to be shaken but with no injuries.

Train staff waited with the mother while they organised a taxi to take them to their destination.

Sydney Trains chief customer officer, Suzanne Holden, praised staff and customers for the way they handled the situation.

"This would have been an incredibly distressing situation for any parent and we would like to thank our quick thinking staff and customers for their actions in helping to rescue this young girl," she said.

"Thankfully the toddler was unharmed, but incidents such as this serve as an important reminder that the gap between the train and the platform can vary across the network, and our staff are always happy to help if you require assistance."

