Dramatic cop chase snares ‘dangerous’ man

A MAN who allegedly targeted women with a sly question to steal their cars has been arrested after a dramatic foot chase with police.

Beerwah Police chased down the 29-year-old man, freshly released from jail, after hunting him down for more than two weeks for an alleged armed hold-up in Maroochydore.

The man had been on the run since he allegedly stole a car and threatened women with a knife in Maroochydore on December 20.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man was finally caught yesterday after he allegedly tried to steal another car from a Beerwah woman.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man allegedly asked the woman for a glass of water and tried to locate her car keys while she was distracted.

Neighbours called police, who arrested and charged him with multiple offences, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, robbery and other property offences.

The man allegedly stole two additional cars in the time between the first offence and his arrest.

Det Snr Sgt Edwards believed the man was under the influence of drugs and purposely targeted women who were alone.

"It's quite brazen but a very dangerous offender also," he said.

"He'd only just got out of jail a couple of months back so obviously didn't take the opportunity to amend his lifestyle."

He encouraged people to be safe these holidays and to discourage opportunist crime by keeping cars and homes locked.