Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri
Crime

WATCH: Dramatic arrest of man in Bunnings carpark

Aisling Brennan
16th Jul 2020 11:38 AM | Updated: 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested by police in a Bunnings carpark at Byron Bay this morning.

According to a spokeswoman from NSW Police Media, the arrest was part of a planned operation.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station," she said.

"The operation relates to an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad.

"Further information will be available in due course."

Eye witnesses said they saw the man arrested at 9.55am on Thursday at Bunnings on Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay.

NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.

More Stories

bunnings byron bay crime northern rivers crime nsw police force
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        premium_icon REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        Business A three-year infrastructure fee payment plan will be negotiated with the developer of Bunnings Plainland.

        Daughter ‘promised dad’ to keep lake alive

        premium_icon Daughter ‘promised dad’ to keep lake alive

        Community A small group aims to keep Lake Dyer’s ecosystem in pristine condition by...

        Three lanes closed after truck, car collide on highway

        premium_icon Three lanes closed after truck, car collide on highway

        Breaking One person is being treated at the scene.

        BUDGET: What your rate bill will look like this year

        premium_icon BUDGET: What your rate bill will look like this year

        Council News Here’s what you need to know about council's 2020/21 budget