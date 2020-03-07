Drag queens made our wedding a day to remember
NOT every wedding guest list includes a pair of drag queens.
But Jayden and Jay knew that ShuShu Funtanna and Scarlett Fever would make their day one to remember.
The couple, of Chermside West, tied the knot at The Chapel Montville, near Nambour, followed by drinks and canapes at Cupids (opposite The Chapel) and a formal reception at the nearby Poets Cafe - a European-style venue with leafy views.
In a nod to Jayden's heritage, a traditional Native American blanket and smudging ceremony was conducted by Jayden's grandmother - a descendant of the Crow and Tuscarora tribes.
An ancient practice of burning dried plants, smudging this ceremony is meant to cleanse the couple.
There was no set theme for the wedding day but Jayden says "as things started to be put together it seemed that blue, gold, white and lots of bling was certainly our flavour for the night."
Guests enjoyed a three-course meal with plenty of dishes to choose from including beetroot and goat's cheese tart, peri peri chicken skewers, confit pork belly, and beef tenderloin.
The wedding cake for dessert was made by The Great Australian Bake Off finalist of 2017 Barb Dunn.
"It was fabulous," says Jayden.
"The photos of us with ShuShu and Scarlett were amazing."
How did you meet?
I was working as a journalist in Warwick and met Jay who was promoting his business at the time at a wedding showcase at Cherrabah. It was one of those chance meetings because I attended the event at the last minute on a day I wasn't rostered on to work.
We tracked each other down after the event and kept in touch for a few months but eventually fell out of touch. Two years later Jay hit me up to attend a friend's patio warming party and the rest is history.
The proposal?
Jay proposed during a weekend away with family and friends camping at Woody Point. We were on the cliffs overlooking the ocean at sunset.
First dance?
Are you with me? - Easton Corbin
Buck's night?
Combined buck's night aboard Wild Boys Afloat on the Brisbane River
Honeymoon?
We spent 10 days in Paris, including a night out partying with friends in Le Marais, a trip to Versailles, Disneyland, Moulin Rouge, the Louvre, the opera and a romantic dinner cruise on the Seine.
What made this uniquely your wedding?
It was all planned out and put together by us from day one. We created, designed, planned and had input on everything. We didn't use a wedding planner or designer - we did it all ourselves from the invitations to the table settings, suits, run sheet, vows and music selection. A lot of our guests commented that it was one of the most fun and most unique weddings they've ever been to.
Special memories?
There were plenty of special moments from the day. One of the most special was the Native American smudging and blanket ceremony performed by Jayden's grandmother. It was very emotional, very spiritual and brought tears to the eyes of many of our guests.
Funny moments?
We didn't practice our first dance until five minutes before so our first attempt at Jay twirling and dipping Jayden didn't quite go as smoothly as we had attempted.
What would you have done differently?
Stressed less about timing on the day and given ourselves more time for photos and to spend with family and enjoy the day.
Best advice for other couples planning a wedding?
Lock down the big stuff early (venue, celebrant and photographer), don't sweat the small stuff and take your time.
THE GROOM
Jayden Brown, 27
PROFESSION Senior media officer
PARENTS Angela Yates and Warren Brown
OUTFIT ASOS suit, shoes and cape from Wish
HAIR & MAKEUP Be Beautiful
CELEBRANT Suzanne Riley
THE GROOM
Jay Bingle, 36
PROFESSION Marriage celebrant
PARENTS Debbie Lindon
OUTFIT Politix suit and Jeffrey West shoes
ENTERTAINMENT DJ - G & M Event Group, Photo booth by Noosa Photo Booths and drag queens ShuShu Funtanna and Scarlett Fever.
CAKE Blue and gold three-tier chocolate mud and red velvet cake. Made by Barb Dunn from Barbalicious Bakes.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Ben Connolly Photography
