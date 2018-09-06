Menu
Dozens of people have reportedly become sick on an Emirates plane. Picture: Supplied
Travel

NY flight struck by ‘mystery illness’

by Staff writers
6th Sep 2018 1:56 AM

EMERGENCY crews are responding after at least 10 passengers reported feeling "seriously ill" on a flight from Dubai to New York with coughing and fevers.

Emergency vehicles have surrounded the aircraft at JFK airport in New York.

Initial reports suggested as many as 100 people were sick but Emirates put out a statement, saying 10 people were being treated.

The sickened passengers on Flight 203, which arrived from Dubai at 9:18am (11:18pm AEDT) in New York, were checked onboard by members of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pilot reported that two male passengers had very high fevers and that dozens were "coughing nonstop," according to ABC News.

Emergency response crews gathered outside the plane amid reports of ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai. Picture: WABC 7 via AP
Passenger Larry Coben tweeted images of emergency vehicles surrounding the giant aircraft.

"They have told us people are sick but have seen no evidence," Mr Coben, an archaeologist and founder of the Sustainable Preservation Initiative, posted on Twitter.

 

 

 

The plane, which according to FlightAware.com is an Airbus A380, has been quarantined, according to the mayor's office.

The Port Authority of New York said the plane was taken to a separate park of the airport.

The giant aircraft had at least 500 passengers on the almost 14-hour flight.

Port Authority police also waited in a staging area along with the CDC officials.

A row of ambulances wait for the sick people on the Emirates flight. Picture: Twitter
    Local Partners