Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Melbourne Cup Carnival Media Call
Melbourne Cup Carnival Media Call
News

Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

2nd Nov 2020 10:16 AM

We can't be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the office with our 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster.

Super Racing is your place for all the expert tips, best bets, leading analysis plus fashion and trackside gossip throughout Spring Racing Carnival.

No matter where you'll be watching the race that stops the nation, we've got you covered with a downloadable poster to print and get your sweeps underway for the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE 2020 MELBOURNE CUP SWEEP HERE

 

HOW TO DOWNLOAD YOUR PRINT AT HOME SWEEP POSTER

• Click the download link above

• Once the poster has opened, right click the page

• Save to your computer

• Print at home

Originally published as Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

More Stories

melbourne cup melbourne cup sweep poster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man's Gatton theft, break-and-enter spree detailed in court

        Premium Content Man's Gatton theft, break-and-enter spree detailed in court

        News A Gatton stalker who broke into an aged care facility was also busted on CCTV stealing confectionery from a local supermarket.

        Trainers impressed by apprentice jockey’s superb Gatton win

        Premium Content Trainers impressed by apprentice jockey’s superb Gatton win

        Horses WITH odds stacked against him, a new apprentice jockey has left his rivals for...

        Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Premium Content Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them

        ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Premium Content ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Politics Didn’t catch the results from the election last night, we’ve got you covered. Catch...