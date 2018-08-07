Dough being raised for struggling farmers by Domino's

DOMINO'S Pizza Gatton owners Pete and Hayley Richards would struggle to serve up their tasty goods without the hard work done by farmers each and every day.

In fact, it would be a pretty bare looking base.

"They're like our backbone if you look at our pizzas,” Mr Richards

said.

"We've got the veggies, the meat and the flour - it all starts somewhere.”

They will do their bit tomorrow (Wednesday, August 8) alongside the more than 600 other Domino's stores across Australia to assist producers struggling to deal with drought.

From 4-9pm, 50 cents from every pizza sold in stores in Australia will be donated to Rural Aid, to support farmers and rural communities affected by severely dry conditions.

"We get a heap of farmers (as customers). There's heaps of them doing it tough. They come in and put on a brave face... they have to be hurting,” he said.

"I really hope it's a success.”

Domino's CEO Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said that, in addition to the funds raised from the national "Doughraiser”, Domino's own registered charity, Give for Good, will also donate an additional $40,000 to the cause.

"The not-for-profit organisation does amazing work in supporting farming communities through programs like Buy a Bale, which delivers hay for cattle feed and other essential items,” Mr Knight said.

"They supply our food, they are our business partners, our customers, and they are fellow Australians, so it's important we do what we can to help.”

Rural Aid CEO Charles Alder said the charity was thrilled to be the recipient of the support.

"Support from a national company like Domino's will make a huge difference in the lives of hundreds of Aussie farmers,” Mr Alder said.

"It will allow us to continue our work in delivering much-needed fodder, water and groceries to the farming communities that need it the most.”