Doug Beahan honoured to serve Gatton

COMMUNITY MAN: Gatton Baptist Church pastor and Gatton Hawks president Doug Beahan with his wife Sheree.

Name: Doug Beahan

Occupation: Pastor at the Gatton Baptist Church

Age: 56

Marital Status: 37 awesome years

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Gatton Baptist Church?

Church life is about relationships and community. When a church gets those right it's a great place to be part of. There is a sense of unity and family that encourages us.

Why did you decide to get involved with the Gatton Baptist Church?

Pastoral ministry is a calling, and my wife I are called to serve in Gatton Baptist and the community and share the good news. Making lifelong friends is a blessing.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

In 1984 I was entering Lang Park offices, absolutely in awe of the home of rugby league, to do my level one coaching exam and bumped into Wally Lewis. The Emperor bid me g'day and continued on his way. State of Origin was just starting out and the legend was at his highest powers. I was dumbstruck.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

It's always a toss-up. Family is important, you don't always get it right but you give your best shot.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Serve, whenever and wherever you can and do it with a cheerful heart. Be yourself.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

To successfully communicate that there is a plan, a hope and a future for each person, don't give up looking for the author of those words.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

My mind says 30, my body says 60ish.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I have a couple. Camping in the bush near a creek with a cool breeze - sitting by a camp fire (relaxation) and I collect replica farm equipment. (Nostalgia) I worked on property/station when I was younger.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

As a kid we moved a bit, so when I joined a rugby league club, I enjoyed that real sense of mateship. Good times.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Several places, the Cultural Centre, it's a great place to take visitors and the quiet camping spots around the valley. In particular Glenrock and Heifer Creek.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Don't dabble but if I came into a lot of money, I'd like to think I would utilize it thoughtfully. Suss out worthy recipients/causes.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Jesus - You got to admire a man who died for you, comes back from the dead and gives hope to the world we live in. Or anyone who is genuine, authentic and humble. Qualities I admire in any man or women.