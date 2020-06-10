Double long weekends to bolster Somerset tourism

WIN-WIN: Mayor Graeme Lehmann is hoping the region’s three-day week in August will bolster tourism. Picture: Nathan Greaves

WIN-WIN: Mayor Graeme Lehmann is hoping the region’s three-day week in August will bolster tourism. Picture: Nathan Greaves

BACK-to-back long weekends in August could bolster tourism in the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions.

The Queensland Government changed the Brisbane Ekka Show Public Holiday from Wednesday, August 12, to Friday, August 14, and a number of local council areas followed suit.

But the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions have kept their public holidays as they were.

While normally the Wednesday functions as the perfect chance to visit the Ekka, this year the day would serve no real function.

LOCAL NEWS: Couple rescue shirtless, elderly man from middle of road

The Mackay, Gold Coast, Logan, Rockhampton, Livingstone, Cloncurry and Weipa councils have shifted their public holidays to the Friday to improve tourism.

Somerset Regional Council has confirmed it will keep its public holiday as is.

The Somerset region, which has its public holiday on Monday, August 10, stands to reap the benefits of two long weekends in a row.

“We encourage Somerset residents to enjoy a long weekend in Somerset and support local businesses in their own backyards,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“We welcome Brisbane residents to visit Somerset for their long weekend and enjoy the simple pleasures of the great outdoors.

LOCAL NEWS: SOLD: $5.1m Lockyer Valley petrol station snapped up

“We are very fortunate to have a three-day week in Somerset that week and we are hopeful that will help bolster our local businesses that have been hit by Covid-19.”

With its public holiday also falling on the Monday, the Lockyer Valley region is likewise primed to benefit from tourism.

“Not only does this provide residents of the Lockyer Valley with a long weekend but it also allows local businesses the ability to attract Brisbane day-trippers to the region on their show holiday to support our local economy,” Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.