Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

Ali Kuchel
| 13th Apr 2017 7:00 AM
STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.
STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding. Brenda Strong GLA081211SAFE

QUEENSLAND Police won't be issuing double demerit points over the Easter break should you commit an offence.

However, they will if you're a driver who has repeatedly committed specific offences that increase the road safety risk towards other road users.

Laidley OIC Senior Sergeant Jim McDonald confirmed Queensland Police do not issue double demerits, as did a QPS media spokesperson, over the Easter period.

In Queensland, double demerit points are only issued for certain or subsequent driver seatbelt offences, motorbike helmet offences and offences for speeding more than 20kmh over the speed limit if they are committed within a year of the previous offence.

From September 1, 2015, QPS began issuing double demerit points for subsequent mobile phone offences that were committed by drivers within one year of an earlier offence.

However, a person does not necessarily have to commit the same offence a second or subsequent time to be hit with the double demerits. According to QPS, a second or subsequent offence only needs to be within the same offence group for the person to accumulate double demerits.

Although you won't be whacked with double demerits for an initial offence in Queensland this long weekend, it's not worth taking the risk.

Gatton Star

Topics:  double demerit points easter easter 2017 editors picks fines queensland police

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

