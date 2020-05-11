Doors closed, collections open at regional libraries

LIBRARIES in the Somerset Region are following an example set by their Lockyer Valley counterparts in offering a click-and-collect service to residents.

With libraries likely to remain closed for a while longer, even with other restrictions being relaxed, Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was an important measure to help expand library services to locals.

“Our libraries are adapting by presenting Storytime @ Home and craft and STEAM activities via Facebook – click and collect is the next step in meeting the needs and expectations of our community,” he said.

“Although Somerset Libraries already offers extensive online resources, there has been a gap for those who do not have a suitable device for accessing them.”

The service will be available from the Kilcoy, Esk, and Lowood libraries, for orders of up to 30 items.

“Our libraries are vital services for our communities, assisting with education, relaxation and connection,” Cr Lehmann said.

“The simple three-step process means members can collect books from a designated area external to the libraries – unfortunately they won’t be able to browse or have face-to-face contact with staff, but this is the next best thing.”

A similar policy was implemented at the Lockyer Valley library in late April, where reserved

items are left on a table outside the library for collection.

“Our Libraries are a meaningful space for a lot of our residents and even though we can’t gather, we want to still allow people access to books, DVDs and other materials that can often represent so much,” LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan said.

For further information, check out Lockyer Valley Libraries Facebook page or contact the Gatton Library on 5466 3434 or the Laidley Library on 5462 0351.

To find out more, or engage with click-and-collect services at Somerset libraries, visit catalogue.somerset.qld.gov.au/Montage.