‘Don’t push it’: Cops’ stern warning for this weekend

STAY LOCAL: Laidley police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim is warning Laidley residents not to push the boundaries of travel restrictions this weekend. Picture: Dominic Elsome

TRAVELLERS are being warned not to push their luck this weekend, with police confirming they will be on the hunt for people breaking social distancing measures.

While restrictions have been eased to allow up to five family members to visit a household, the same does not apply to public spaces.

Lowood police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel warned officers would be patrolling the region and reminded residents the 50km travel limit still applied.

“We prefer not to take enforcement action and we’ll try and avoid it – will advise people, will give people warning, turn them around,” Sen Sgt Peel said.

“There wouldn’t be many people who wouldn’t understand what the situation is as far as distance at the moment – don’t try and push it.”

He warned on top of Lowood police conducting regular duties, Road Policing Command and Tactical Crime Squads will be patrolling the area.

Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel has warned police would be on the lookout for anyone breaking social distancing requirements.

Laidley police have issued a similar warning to travellers, and officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the rules were easy to abide by.

“We’re encouraging people to not push the boundaries and certainly not exceed the restrictions that have been put in place,” Sen Sgt Draheim said.

“We will be out doing checks, particularly high visibility patrols on the highway and around Laidley in areas where we think people might congregate.”

He said the warning also applied to locals considering making the dash into other policing districts.

“The restrictions won’t last forever – they will end and it’s important that people understand that the reason the restrictions are in place is still to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

“Just because people from areas further than 50 kilometres from the coast might want to go to the beach for the day. It’s simply not on the cards at this point in time.”

But while both officers have issued stern warnings to travellers, the region’s top cops agreed locals had been complying with restrictions positively.

“I’m very confident that we won’t see too many issues this weekend,” Sen Sgt Draheim said.

“We have a lot of confidence in the community that they will adhere to those restrictions.

“They’ve done a very good job so far, and I see no reason why that will change.”