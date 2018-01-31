Menu
Login
News

Don't miss rare lunar trifecta

RARE SIGHT: The super blue moon will pass through Earth's shadow to give viewers a total lunar eclipse. While the moon is in the Earth's shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a
RARE SIGHT: The super blue moon will pass through Earth's shadow to give viewers a total lunar eclipse. While the moon is in the Earth's shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a "blood moon." NASA

THE celestial heavens are set to align tonight.

Three separate events - a supermoon, blue moon and full lunar eclipse - will occur simultaneously in a lunar event that last happened 150years ago.

This astronomical rarity is being called a super blue blood moon eclipse and while each of these events aren't particularly unusual on their own, having them occur at the same time sure is.

It could be a late night though. The eclipse is expected to start about 9.50pm, with totality starting at 10.52pm and ending about 12.08am. The eclipse will be over by about 1.10am.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a slight chance of showers for Gatton tonight but there could still be a break in the clouds to see it.

The total lunar eclipse can give the moon a red tinge, giving it the name blood moon. January's blue moon will be followed by another blue moon in late March and we are also in a supermoon trilogy, which began last month. The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day it is at or near its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

Topics:  eclipse lunar trifecta moon super blue blood moon

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Somerset Australia Day awards rejoice in community's success

Somerset Australia Day awards rejoice in community's success

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said judges had a hard time choosing just six winners from the 16 nominations received.

Adding a splash of art to Lake Apex

Kim Duff of Ironic Art, designer Steven Wilson and Lockyer Valley Councillor Michael Hagan around one of four new artwork installations at Lake Apex.

Four new artwork installations have been installed at Lake Apex.

Triple treat proves hard to 'bleat'

HANDS FULL: Dorothy Hingst of Regency Downs with her triplet lambs, which were born on January 14 to her Suffolk ewe Onya.

Dorothy Hingst's Suffolk Ewe has had triplets.

Hot cross buns go under the hammer for charity

TUCK IN: Kim Lawrence, Lyn Rose, Margaret Ruhle and Bill Rose of the Old Fernvale Bakery, who are looking to raise $40,000 for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Old Fernvale Bakery are stepping up their charity efforts in 2018.

Local Partners