Don't miss rare lunar trifecta

RARE SIGHT: The super blue moon will pass through Earth's shadow to give viewers a total lunar eclipse. While the moon is in the Earth's shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a "blood moon." NASA

THE celestial heavens are set to align tonight.

Three separate events - a supermoon, blue moon and full lunar eclipse - will occur simultaneously in a lunar event that last happened 150years ago.

This astronomical rarity is being called a super blue blood moon eclipse and while each of these events aren't particularly unusual on their own, having them occur at the same time sure is.

It could be a late night though. The eclipse is expected to start about 9.50pm, with totality starting at 10.52pm and ending about 12.08am. The eclipse will be over by about 1.10am.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a slight chance of showers for Gatton tonight but there could still be a break in the clouds to see it.

The total lunar eclipse can give the moon a red tinge, giving it the name blood moon. January's blue moon will be followed by another blue moon in late March and we are also in a supermoon trilogy, which began last month. The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day it is at or near its closest point in its orbit around Earth.