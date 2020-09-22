‘Don’t know what to do’: Curry’s heartbreak

Olympian Lisa Curry has penned another heartbreaking tribute to her daughter Jaimi as she grapples with the loss of her eldest child.

Jaimi Kenny, the oldest daughter of Ms Curry and fellow Olympian Grant Kenny, died last Monday at the age of 33 after a battle with a long-term illness.

The 33-year-old "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her friends and family at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Ms Curry penned a brief but deeply personal post alongside a photo of Jaimi cuddling into her.

"I don't know what to do …," Ms Curry wrote, adding emojis of a sad face, broken heart and angel to her post.

Ms Kenny was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon after a service at a small chapel on the Sunshine Coast.

She was carried into the chapel in a white coffin, covered in pink and orange dahlias, with her brother Jett and father leading the pallbearers.

Ms Curry was seen inconsolable as the moving service came to an end.

"Our little angel, you can now rest peacefully," Ms Curry wrote on Instagram, following the service.

"Free of pain, free to flourish and free to grow, free to just be.

"Jaimi … as dad and I lovingly held you when you took your first breath, we lovingly held you as you took your last.

"Jaimi, my love, our hearts are aching, but know you will be forever with us, and forever loved wherever we go.

"Goodnight sweet girl … we hope you have a nice long sleep."

Lisa Curry pays tribute to her daughter Jaimi after her funeral.

Ms Curry has taken to Instagram a number of times to publicly grieve her oldest daughter, penning a number of heartbreaking messages to Jaimi.

A day after the 33-year-old died, Ms Curry said she could "barely breathe" after losing her daughter.

"Our hearts are completely broken," she wrote. "Our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital (on Monday) morning with her loving family by her side.

"So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone … So painful. I can barely breathe.

"Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself. Her love of flowers, cooking, art, decorating, photography, babies, the beach, and helping others will always be remembered.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is unbearable but we cherish every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured and so loved first child."

Lisa Curry and Jaimi.

Ms Kenny's death followed a "lengthy and complex alcohol-related health battle", and the death of her boyfriend, Lachy Crossley, in 2017 which left her "shattered", the Courier-Mail reported.

Mr Crossley's mother, Gail, told the paper the couple "had plans to be together forever" before Mr Crossley's shock death.

"They were a beautiful couple with beautiful souls. Lachy had an infectious laugh and Jaimi just beamed," she said.

"Jaimi had just moved in and they were living together when Lachy passed."

Originally published as 'Don't know what to do': Curry's heartbreak