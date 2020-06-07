‘Don’t fear’: Sekisui won’t affect Buddina Beach case

FILE: Some Buddina residents are opposed to a high-rise development planned for the area. Friends of Buddina member Terry Boyce. Photo: Warren Lynam

FILE: Some Buddina residents are opposed to a high-rise development planned for the area. Friends of Buddina member Terry Boyce. Photo: Warren Lynam

COMMUNITY group Friends of Buddina has said the Sekisui House court decision handed down last week will not impact their case against Sunshine Coast Council's approval of a seven-storey, 21m high rise development in Buddina.

The group followed the Sekisui House case with great interest and strongly supported the Friends of Yaroomba in the appeal by Development Watch and Sunshine Coast Environment Council against the regional council and Sekisui House.

REASONS REVEALED: WHY SEKISUI APPEAL FAILED TO CONVINCE

The group had been left disheartened the courts chose not to find in favour of the residents.

"Our hearts go out to the people who worked so hard to stop this massive overdevelopment that is so far out of character with what is currently there and threatens to destroy the lifestyle of so many," Friends of Buddina spokeswoman Tracey Goodwin-McDonald said.

"We know why they fought so hard.

"What we have is unique and we do not want to lose it."

While also challenging an application of a separate development in Buddina, Ms Goodwin-McDonald said the two cases were "very different" and the community should not fear their case will be affected.

"While the impacts from the developments to the two beach side communities are similar, the legal processes of the two cases are very different and therefore one does not impact the other," she said.

Ms Goodwin-McDonald said the Sekisui case was an appeal seeking to overturn the development approval, while the Friends of Buddina case is challenging the lawfulness of the conditions contained within the approval.

" … and will hopefully result in the application being returned to the new council for further consideration," Ms Goodwin-McDonald said.

FILE: Concept plans for the Buddina Beach development, which will be the subject of a Planning and Environment Court hearing in August this year.

The Friends of Buddina have long argued the development breached the Planning Scheme; saying its lighting would impact the nearby endangered loggerhead turtles' nesting population; and the building height and coverage would impact neighbours' views, vistas and privacy.

Ms Goodwin-McDonald said the development was also within a state-declared coastal erosion prone area.

Pacific Diamond 88's Robert Scott previously told the Daily that he was of the view the approval was lawful and was granted after councillors applied the Planning Scheme 2014.

"Over the past two years we have consulted with the community and council and have made numerous adjustments to the building and wording of conditions to satisfy all stakeholders, including a significant reduction in building size from the original design, to ensure we have created a vibrant community lifestyle for the future residents of Buddina," he said.

Mr Scott said they would build setbacks from the boundary which complied and were in some instances greater than necessary to protect "vistas and views".

Mr Scott declined to comment when approached by the Daily for this article as he wasn't familiar with the Sekisui case and his case was still ongoing.