’Don’t expect much’: Weather forecast for today, weekend

CHILLY: An inland trough will bring cold nights to the region this weekend.

AFTER a potential storm today, the region can expect sunny but windy days on the weekend as temperatures drop to more usual autumn weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon, but meteorologist Rosa Hoff said region shouldn’t expect much from it.

“We do have a bit of a chance of seeing a thunderstorm a little bit further inland, but we’re not expecting them to be very exciting thunderstorms,” Ms Hoff said.

“The odd flash (of lightning) is what people can expect, but not very high rainfall totals with them and not very many of them.”

There’s a chance of showers through out the day, but Ms Hoff said it was unlikely they would reach inland, being concentrated east of Ipswich.

Heading into the weekend however, the region can expect colder nights and clear days.

“We do have an inland trough which will be pushing further to the east, tomorrow and into Saturday,” she said.

“The winds might just seem a bit like they change direction a couple times over Friday and Saturday, so it’s not a good day if you are trying to fly a kite.”

Winds will be 15-25km/h on Friday before speeding up to 20-30km/h on Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will hit a minimum of 8C on the weekend, before warming slightly next week.

Ms Hoff said the inland trough bringing the shifting winds and cooler temperatures won’t stick around long enough to have a drastic effect on temperatures.

“Because that trough really snaps back (inland) again so quickly, it’s not going to be a prolonged drop in temperatures,” she said.

The new week will bring a return of cloudy days with a slight chance of showers.