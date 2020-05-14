Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHILLY: An inland trough will bring cold nights to the region this weekend.
CHILLY: An inland trough will bring cold nights to the region this weekend.
Weather

’Don’t expect much’: Weather forecast for today, weekend

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
14th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a potential storm today, the region can expect sunny but windy days on the weekend as temperatures drop to more usual autumn weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon, but meteorologist Rosa Hoff said region shouldn’t expect much from it.

LOCAL NEWS: Unable to bathe in peace: Drone wreaks havoc on privacy

“We do have a bit of a chance of seeing a thunderstorm a little bit further inland, but we’re not expecting them to be very exciting thunderstorms,” Ms Hoff said.

“The odd flash (of lightning) is what people can expect, but not very high rainfall totals with them and not very many of them.”

LOCAL NEWS: ‘It will work out’: Livestock agent’s thoughts on export ban

There’s a chance of showers through out the day, but Ms Hoff said it was unlikely they would reach inland, being concentrated east of Ipswich.

Heading into the weekend however, the region can expect colder nights and clear days.

“We do have an inland trough which will be pushing further to the east, tomorrow and into Saturday,” she said.

“The winds might just seem a bit like they change direction a couple times over Friday and Saturday, so it’s not a good day if you are trying to fly a kite.”

Winds will be 15-25km/h on Friday before speeding up to 20-30km/h on Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will hit a minimum of 8C on the weekend, before warming slightly next week.

LOCAL NEWS: LIST: Five delicious edibles to plant this winter

Ms Hoff said the inland trough bringing the shifting winds and cooler temperatures won’t stick around long enough to have a drastic effect on temperatures.

“Because that trough really snaps back (inland) again so quickly, it’s not going to be a prolonged drop in temperatures,” she said.

The new week will bring a return of cloudy days with a slight chance of showers.

bureau of metereology lockyer valley weather weather forecasts
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      BuzzFeed Australia to close

      BuzzFeed Australia to close
      • 14th May 2020 10:29 AM

      Top Stories

        Feathers, foliage to headline new housing estate name list

        premium_icon Feathers, foliage to headline new housing estate name list

        Council News Six road names have been recommended for the streets of a new development, all named after birds and plants.

        Sparky fined $30K after worker hit with 10,000 volts

        premium_icon Sparky fined $30K after worker hit with 10,000 volts

        News THE injured worker spent six weeks in hospital with serious burns

        Unable to bathe in peace: Drone wreaks havoc on privacy

        premium_icon Unable to bathe in peace: Drone wreaks havoc on privacy

        Crime Residents are sick of a drone they fear is intruding on their privacy, potentially...

        Rescue pup finds forever home after 12 month wait

        premium_icon Rescue pup finds forever home after 12 month wait

        News For nearly a year, Precious watched as other dogs were adopted while she was...