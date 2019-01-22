Menu
A dingo on Fraser Island
Don't cull the dingoes

bmuir
by
22nd Jan 2019 7:47 AM

Culling the dingoes on Fraser Island in response to the attack of a six-year-old boy over the weekend is simply an ill-thought through knee-jerk reaction.

Fraser Island is home to the only "pure-bred" dingoes on the planet and their populations are dwindling as they are "critically inbred". Some scientists predict that they will be extinct within a decade.

Should a cull go ahead, we will most certainly lose this unique, beautiful species of dog sooner rather than later.

Parents must take responsibility for the safety of their children. A camping trip to a destination where there have been known dingo attacks was a very foolish decision made by the six-year-old's parents.

