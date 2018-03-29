Don't be foolish on April 1

DON'T BE A FOOL: Gatton Station Officer Bradley Jeffs is reminding the public to check their smoke alarms this April Fool's day.

DON'T BE A FOOL: Gatton Station Officer Bradley Jeffs is reminding the public to check their smoke alarms this April Fool's day. Dominic Elsome

THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is urging Lockyer Valley residents not to be foolish about their safety this April Fool's Day and check their smoke alarm.

Gatton Station Officer Bradley Jeffs has warned the community not to become complacent about fire safety.

"Working smoke alarms save lives,” he said.

"That saying we have is not a throw-away line, it is the truth.”

New laws governing smoke alarms came into effect in January 2017, and Mr Jeffs encouraged residents to take the time on April 1 to understand the changes and what they meant.

"A big change has come through, and we need people to be aware of this change,” he said.

The major change is the requirement that all smoke alarms older than 10 years must be replaced with a modern photo-electric alarm.

The QFES also recommends that any ionisation smoke alarms be replaced with photo-electric models as soon as possible.

Photo-electric smoke alarms detect visible particles of combustion, and respond to a wide range of fires while also being less prone to nuisance alarms - such as cooking smoke.

Another of the changes requires new dwellings must be fitted with photo-electric smoke alarms that are hard-wired into the house to improve reliability and safety.

"It does two main things - A: it makes sure we have power to all the smoke alarms, and B: they're all joined, so once one alarm goes off in one bedroom, the alarms all sound at the same time.” Mr Jeffs said.

Householders are also encouraged on April 1 to carry out general maintenance including the yearly battery change, a weekly test, and to make sure they have a well-practised fire escape plan.

Mr Jeffs also reminded tenants not to become complacent about smoke alarms in their rental properties.

"Knowledge is power.

"If you are renting a place, you should be aware of the changes in legislation, and then ring up your rental manager and ask, 'when was the last time the smoke alarm was tested, are they photo-electric, and do they have 10-year batteries?',” he said.

Mr Jeffs implored residents to never remove an alarm's battery, no matter how annoying false alarms could be.

"I've been to some fatal fires where the battery has been removed from the smoke alarm because it beeps,” he said.

"If it had only been replaced, they could have been alerted to the smoke - and lived.”